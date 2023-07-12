Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 94.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,774 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after buying an additional 351,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after buying an additional 356,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ECL opened at $184.66 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.93.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

