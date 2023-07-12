Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.4 %

Comcast stock opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.