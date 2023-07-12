iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IVV stock opened at $444.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

