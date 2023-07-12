Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $444.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $446.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $428.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.81.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

