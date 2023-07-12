Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:D opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

