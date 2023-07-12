MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 566.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.92.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

