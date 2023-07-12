Arlington Partners LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 225.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Bank of America raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $232.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.29 and its 200 day moving average is $223.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

