Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $816.00 to $789.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $716.83 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $745.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $758.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.