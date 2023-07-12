Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

