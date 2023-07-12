MV Capital Management Inc. Has $186,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.18.

Insider Activity

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.2 %

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CI opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

