Arlington Partners LLC Has $106,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 932.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after buying an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after purchasing an additional 645,012 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,422,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,102,000 after purchasing an additional 502,479 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

Shares of UPS opened at $185.24 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.54 and a 200-day moving average of $180.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

