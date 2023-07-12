The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

