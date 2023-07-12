Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,321,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.07.

NYSE MCO opened at $339.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

