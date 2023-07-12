Arlington Partners LLC Sells 218 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 165,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.4% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 70,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 41,521 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

QCOM stock opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.15.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

