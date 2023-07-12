Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 11,250 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.34. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.15.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

