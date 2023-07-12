Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.03.

Shares of NFLX opened at $440.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.03 and its 200-day moving average is $352.18. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $450.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,636 shares of company stock valued at $33,599,416 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

