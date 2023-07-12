Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 7,200 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.