MV Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

