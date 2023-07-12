Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $109.88 and last traded at $110.98. Approximately 17,292,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 64,054,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.17.

Specifically, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average of $92.71. The firm has a market cap of $179.27 billion, a PE ratio of 484.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

