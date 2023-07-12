Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. American National Bank lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $250.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.20, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,808 shares of company stock valued at $51,850,161. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.44.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

