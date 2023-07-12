Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 229 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $258.40 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $258.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.96.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

