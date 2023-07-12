Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CB opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.23.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

