Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.91.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

