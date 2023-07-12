Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 57 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.44.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $206.79 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average of $201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

