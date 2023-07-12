PepsiCo, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for PepsiCo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.58.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.20 and its 200-day moving average is $182.04.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,343 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after acquiring an additional 872,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.