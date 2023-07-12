PSI Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,486,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.