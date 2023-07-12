Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after acquiring an additional 358,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,009,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,316,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,478,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

