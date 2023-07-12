The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $20,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.8% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $172.28 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.10%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,773.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.