Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 151 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

Insider Activity

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,636 shares of company stock valued at $33,599,416 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $440.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $395.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $450.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.