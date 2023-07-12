Peterson Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,097 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 131.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $135.57 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $239.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day moving average of $149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

