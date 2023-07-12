Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $32,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NYSE:APH opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

