Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $22.66 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,684,727.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

