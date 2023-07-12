MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,856 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 218.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American International Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in American International Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American International Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,024,000 after acquiring an additional 273,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

AIG stock opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American acquired 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

