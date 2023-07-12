Tower Bridge Advisors Has $683,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 258,437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 41,304 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 23,428 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 225,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,748,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

