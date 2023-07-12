Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $271,175,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $619.42 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $651.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $527.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

