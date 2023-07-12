Arlington Partners LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 205.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

