Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 166 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

YUM opened at $134.16 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,578. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.