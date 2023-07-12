Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $111.22 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $111.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

