Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,685,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,124,000 after purchasing an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,061,000 after purchasing an additional 471,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $193.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $125.26 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.60.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.