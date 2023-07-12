Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

PSX stock opened at $101.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

