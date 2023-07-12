ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,634,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Teradata by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Teradata by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,673,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after buying an additional 211,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE:TDC opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 152.75, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116,853. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,116,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

