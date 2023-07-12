MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,012 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 390.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after acquiring an additional 476,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,994,000 after acquiring an additional 205,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,575,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,095,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,192,000 after buying an additional 140,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $84.76 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.