Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 2.3% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $416.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.47 and a 200-day moving average of $147.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

