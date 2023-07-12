Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,865 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 104.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

