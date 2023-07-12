Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

