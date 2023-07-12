Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

