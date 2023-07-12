Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. CL King assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,054,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,054,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,663,501.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,822 shares of company stock valued at $650,911 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 154.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.03 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $58.04.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 50.13% and a negative net margin of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

