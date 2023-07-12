Tower Bridge Advisors Has $808,000 Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Allstate were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,892,000 after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,800,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.05 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

