Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $517,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

NYSE ABT opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

