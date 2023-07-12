AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $201.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

